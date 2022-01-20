Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Actor-comedian Vir Das on Thursday said that he has recovered from coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Vir uploaded a video of him grooving to 'I'm Coming Out' song. In the clip, he also shared a picture of self-kit showing negative result.

"We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood... whatever," he quipped.

"It was a long two-ish weeks. Still masking around the house. Stay safe," Vir urged.

Vir tested positive for COVID-19 on January 11.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vir is reportedly developing a country music comedy series titled 'Country Eastern'. (ANI)

