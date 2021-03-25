Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) A Mumbai court on Thursday cancelled a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she appeared before it in connection with the defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate' court hadissued a summons to Ranaut last month, directing her to appear on March 1.

As she failed to turn up, the court issued a bailable warrant against her. The warrant was cancelled on Thursday as the actor remained present, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said.

Akhtar has filed a complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making false statements against him when she railed about nepotism and `cliques' in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Last month, Mumbai police submitted a report in the court, saying prima facie an offence of defamation was made out against her.

