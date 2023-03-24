Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): After welcoming a baby girl in November, last year, actor Bipasha Basu seems to be enjoying her motherhood days. She often treats his fans to snaps of quality time spent with her daughter.

On Friday, she dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen spending some quality time and talking to Devi, while Devi's tiny palms touch her face. The video was captured by her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Endless conversations with my Devi, Priceless moments captured by Papa @iamksgofficial."

Arti Singh and Shamita Shetty reacted to the post.

Arti wrote, "Awwww" while Shamita showered love with heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Bipasha posted a cute picture of Devi as she turned 4 months old.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post announcing the name of her daughter.

The post read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

