Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never miss to set couple goals even after three decades of their marriage. Recently the power couple shook legs at Chunky Panday's niece Alanna Panday's wedding. Videos from the venue were shared by Shah Rukh's fan pages and some of the guests present over there.

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen in a black suit, while Gauri was dressed in a green gown. They were dancing to the tunes of A P Dhillon's 'Dil Nu'. The bride's mother Deanne Panday joined SRK and Gauri on the dance floor. They were seen dancing in a circle. Fans loved their chemistry and dropped adorable comments on the video.

One wrote, "So cute." Another one wrote, "The unbreakable bond."

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. For the last few days, her wedding pictures are doing the rounds on the internet. On this occasion, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday also grooved to old and new hits.

Social media influencer Alanna married her long-time beau Ivor on Thursday following Hindu rituals. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. (ANI)

