Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Singer Sunidhi Chauhan celebrated the 75th Republic Day by singing a beautiful rendition of the patriotic song 'Ae Watan' from the film 'Raazi'.

The clip was shared by filmmaker Farah Khan on Instagram where Sunidhi can be seen standing in front of an Indian flag and singing the song in her soulful voice without any musical instruments.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Beautiful way to celebrate the #republicday. With neighbours n society friends.. Thank you @sunidhichauhan5 for this rendition."

Sunidhi reacted to the post and dropped the heart and joined hands emoji in the comment section.

As soon as she dropped the video, netizens flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

'Ae Watan' song is from the film Raazi featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with music from Shankar Ehsaan Loy, this patriotic song has a special place in the hearts of people.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from the 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. (ANI)

