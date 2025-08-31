Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Waves Film Bazaar, South Asia's largest film market and an integral part of India's international film outreach, has officially opened calls for its Co-Production Market at the 19th edition. The event is scheduled to take place from November 20-24, 2025, at the Marriott Resort, Goa.

Running alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Film Bazaar was rebranded as Waves Film Bazaar as part of a broader strategic vision to position India as a global hub for content, creativity, and co-productions. Waves Film Bazaar has established itself as a premier platform connecting Indian and South Asian filmmaking talent with international professionals. Last year, it attracted over 1,800 participants from more than 40 countries, highlighting its significance and expanding influence in the film industry, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Co-Production Market, a flagship feature of Waves Film Bazaar, invites submissions for Feature and Documentary projects. Since its inception in 2007, this platform has provided curated opportunities for filmmakers to secure both artistic and financial support. The market strives to unite film professionals worldwide, fostering international partnerships and collaborative co-productions.

Several acclaimed films, including The Lunchbox, Dum Lagake Haisha, Newton, Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, Girls Will Be Girls, and In the Belly of a Tiger, owe part of their success to Waves Film Bazaar, reflecting its impact on the global cinema landscape.

Launched in 2024, the cash grant initiative aims to bridge the gap between creative vision and production by offering crucial development funding. In the previous edition, Kurinji (The Disappearing Flower), directed by Payal Sethi, won first prize. The Second Prize was awarded to Kothiyan - Fishers of Men, directed by Sanju Surendran and produced by Pramod Sankar, while All Ten Heads of Ravana, directed by Pranjal Dua and produced by Bich-Quan Tran, secured the Third Prize, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The submission deadline for Feature film projects is September 7, 2025, while Documentary project submissions close on September 13, 2025. Selected filmmakers will gain valuable opportunities to engage with producers, distributors, sales agents, and financiers to bolster collaboration and co-production deals.

Beyond the Co-Production Market, Waves Film Bazaar offers Market Screenings, the Viewing Room -- a video library showcasing about 200 new and unseen Indian and South Asian films -- along with several industry-focused events such as the Work-In-Progress Lab, Knowledge Series, Producer's Workshop, Country Pavilions, and Market Stalls. These activities reinforce Waves Film Bazaar's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering industry dialogue, and elevating South Asian cinema on the global stage, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. (ANI)

