New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The upcoming 19th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar, India's flagship film market, is set to return with a robust Co-Production Market for features and documentaries, which will include curated projects shortlisted for international financing and festival circulation.

The WAVES Film Bazaar will be held at the Marriott Resort in Goa, from November 20 to 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Also Read | 'Vilayath Buddha' Trailer Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shines As Sandalwood Smuggler in High-Drama Thriller (Watch Video).

As a part of it, Waves Film Bazaar will present 22 feature projects that embody a pan-global narrative. The Co-Production Market also features a compelling selection of projects from India, France, the UK, Canada, the USA, Russia, the Philippines and Singapore.

This diverse lineup includes stories in languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Manipuri, Tangkhul, Nepali, Malayalam, Haryanvi, English, Gujarati, Ladakhi, Konkani, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Russian, Sanskrit and Odia.

Also Read | ‘Mastiii 4’ Song ‘One in Crore’: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Arshad Warsi Bring a Fun Vibe in This Glam-Packed Party Track (Watch Video).

Further, selected filmmakers will have the opportunity to pitch their projects to International and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents during the Open Pitch session. The pitch lays the groundwork for further one-to-one meetings and explores potential future collaborations.

In addition, the Co-Production Market lineup in this edition will also have five Documentary films. The five remarkable documentary projects span different genres, including but not limited to Arts, Music and Culture, Environment, Sustainability, Education, Women's Movement, Gender and Sexuality, Anthropology, and Others.

This year's Co-Production Market lineup presents a thoughtful balance between emerging voices and seasoned industry veterans, featuring acclaimed filmmakers and creators such as Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra, Devashish Makhija, Ira Dubey, Sarita Patil, Shaunak Sen and BAFTA award-winning Director Ben Crichton, among others.

Waves Film Bazaar also announced its partnership with the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). The Co-Production Market Feature will include a project titled "Gloria" as part of the project cross-exchange initiative.

Three projects will be included as part of the Co-Production Market Feature under NFDC's Handpicked Focused Projects. The projects featured in this section are "Shamed", "Smash", and "Tiger in the Lion Den." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)