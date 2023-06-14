Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Adorable Tollywood couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who exchanged vows on this day in the year 2012 is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their child.

Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni posted a lovely message for the couple on her Instagram account. She shared a picture from the wedding in which Upasana was seen resting her head on Ram's shoulder.

Upasana captioned her post, "Both of you spent a decade learning, laughing, loving (sometimes fighting).... getting in 'sync', and growing together. The last year has been about you two planning the next decades with a precious addition. Wishing that your Journey just gets more fabulous. Happy Anniversary my dears."

On December 12, last year Ram Charan and his wife announced they are expecting their first child.

Many of their fans also congratulated the couple on their 11th marriage anniversary.

One user wrote, "Happy Wedding Anniversary To The Most Adorable Sweet Cutest Couple #RcUpsi"

Another fan said "#MrCMrsC11thAnniversary..Happy wedding anniversary day @alwaysramcharan"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his next project titled 'Game Changer'. (ANI)

