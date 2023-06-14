Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar recently took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a picture with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Taking to Instagram, Shiamak penned a heartfelt note about his excitement to watch Tom Cruise in his new film.

Also Read | Jee Karda Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar’s Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"Working with Tom (Cruise) was a special delight. His work ethic is spectacular and it was a true honour. To choreograph one of the biggest film franchises and to represent Indian choreography on a global level has been an honour. I wish him all the best for Dead Reckoning Part One," he wrote.

Shiamak and Tom Cruise's friendship goes long back. The two met during a 3-day shoot on the sets of the 2011 spy thriller, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol 2011 in Dubai.

Also Read | Secret Invasion Review: Samuel L Jackson Impresses in Marvel’s Geo-Political Thriller With an Intriguing Edge (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shiamak has been said to have choreographed one of the most uplifting dance fragments of the film i.e. opulent party scene. The party scene starred Tom Cruise, Paula Patton, and Anil Kapoor wherein the dance guru fused the particular scene with his one-of-a-kind Indo-contemporary dance and Hollywood's serene filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Shiamak recently choreographed the opening and closing ceremony of 2023 Indian Premier League. He also choreographed the opening ceremony of the maiden Women's Premier League in March 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)