New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Actor Gulshan Devaiah is all set to entertain the audience with his dark and quirky character, 4 Cut Atmaram, in the upcoming comedy thriller show ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

Created by the director duo Raj and DK, the series is set in the 90s and paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high-stakes deal unfolds.

Also Read | Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira Announce Pregnancy Through Beautiful Pic on Insta! (View Post).

On Wednesday, while talking exclusively to ANI, actor Gulshan Devaiah revealed that whenever he thinks of the 90s era, he thinks of actor Govinda.

Gulshan said, “Whenever I think of the 90s I remember Govinda. Because there was a time from 1994 to 1998, I had seen all his films. The colourful characters he used to play and the clothes he used to wear and the songs in his films were too good. So whenever I think of the 90s era, it is Govinda for me."

Also Read | Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth Oozes Swag in Nelson Dilipkumar's Upcoming Film (Watch Trailer Video).

Talking about how his character, 4 Cut Atmaram, in the upcoming series is different from all other characters he played before, Gulshan told ANI, “I had a lot of fun playing Atmaram. This is a Raj & DK character, they have written this character and gave it to me and said see what you want to do with it. They have a very particular kind of sense of humour, it's a bit quirky, it’s a bit dark, but not too dark, there is violence but not gory violence. It’s a character in the world that Raj and DK always create, so this is another world, we’re going retro this time. So they’ve created an imaginary world, it’s a completely fictitious place and it’s a fictitious character, and it's so much fun in fiction because it is all about your imagination and it gives you an opportunity also to use your imagination. All credit goes to Raj and DK and the opportunity that they gave me to have fun and also to be creative.”

The series also stars RajKummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from August 18.

Talking about ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts, a statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)