Actor Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments on depression as he had called it an "urban concept". Gulshan took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the actor's interview where he was seen talking about depression and how nobody in the villages is ever depressed and that people from the cities "glorify" their emotions. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slammed for Saying Depression is a ‘City Thing’; Netizens Remind Him of Farmer Suicides.

The Dahaad actor tweeted: "Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I'd not take him seriously on this issue." He then said that alcoholism and addictions exist in rural communities.

Gulshan Devaiah On Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Depression Comment

Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue. If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they… https://t.co/msnc9FJW2o — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

Gulshan added: "If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that's mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can't heal."

The problem with the term Mental illnesses is the word “illnesses”. That scares the shit out of people. Me including. In our minds mental & illness together means पागल . — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023

A user asked: "If I may ask you what is "Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome" Don't mind please, I m curious to know." To which, Gulshan replied: "Some are blind and others blindfolded. If they don't see, it don't exist." In another tweet, Gulshan wrote: "The problem with the term Mental illnesses is the word "illnesses... That scares the shit out of people. Me including. In our minds mental & illness together means Paagal."

Nawazuddin received a lot of flak over his comments on depression on social media. Social media users tagged his remark as "ignorant".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).