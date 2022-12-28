American TV host Whoopi Goldberg has once again shared a clarification after appearing to double down on the controversial comments she made about the Holocaust earlier this year. According to E! News, an American entertainment news outlet, clearing up her thoughts on the subject, Goldberg released a statement that read, "Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time." November 13 Birthdays: Emma Raducanu, Jimmy Kimmel, Gerard Butler, Whoopi Goldberg and More Celebs Born on This Date.

"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me," the statement continued. She also affirmed that she believes that the "Holocaust was about race" and said her support for the Jewish community "has not wavered and never will." Elon Musk Effect: TV Host Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter, Says ‘This Place Is a Mess’.

"I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will," the statement concluded. During a discussion on the January 31 episode of The View, the talk show host came under fire after saying the Holocaust was "not about race" but rather "about man's inhumanity to man".

Goldberg issued an apology saying she "should have said it is about both" after facing online backlash for her commentary on the subject matter. Following this, in a social media statement on February 1, she said, "As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people--who they deemed to be an inferior race. I stand corrected." Her latest apology comes after she reiterated in a recent interview the same remarks that resulted in her receiving a two-week suspension from 'The View' earlier this year.

As per E! News, Goldberg told The Sunday Times of London in an interview published last week that she didn't understand why her January remarks caused such an uproar and insisted that some Jewish people are also split over whether they're considered a race or a religion. She purported in her apology statement that she was referencing her initial remarks from 10 months ago and that she was not "doubling down." The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Greenblatt, come out to condemn her most recent comments, calling them "extremely insensitive." Greenblatt had previously accepted Goldberg's February apology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)