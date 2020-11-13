Whoopi Goldberg was born as Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13 1955 and the lady is multifaceted. She is an actor, comedian, writer and host. In fact, she is one of those select personalities who has won an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award and a Tony Award. In fact, the lady's many career choices have led t her being nominated for the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and other honours. National PTSD Awareness Day 2020: From Ariana Grande to Lady Gaga, List of Famous People With Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In her career spanning over 35 years, Goldberg has worked in over 150 films, was also the highest paid actress of her time in 1993, the first African American (which she denies she isn't and calls herself an American), to have received Academy Award nominations for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. While her list of accomplishments is endless, here are some life-affirming things that Goldberg has said in the media. Whoopi Goldberg Brawls With Meghan Mc Cain Over President Trump on The View After Latter Says She’s ‘Bored of the Drama’.

She has also been the recipient of 2 Golden Globes and a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. "Whoopi Goldberg: Direct from Broadway," won the actress a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Recording. Goldberg has also been recognized for her work in support of the Gay and Lesbian community and was awarded the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Vanguard Award for her continued work in supporting the gay and lesbian community. Quite the accomplisher. Happy Birthday Whoopi Goldberg!

