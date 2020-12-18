Tom Cruise was very disturbed when he saw his Mission Impossible 7 crew not following Covid-19 protocol on the sets. He lashed out on them using some really expletive comparisons for them. It all started when he saw two of his crew members standing too close to each other near a monitor. Someone recorded the entire audio od Tom's rant and leaked it online. The audio clip went viral in no time. Tom Cruise Yells At Mission Impossible 7 Crew Members For Not Following COVID-19 Protocols On The Sets Of The Film?

Reacting to the same, George Cloney spoke in length about the rant on Howard Stern’s radio show. He said that Tom Crusie did not overreact and he feels that whatever Tom did was not wrong at all. “Well, he didn’t overreact because it is a problem.” he went on to say that he would have acted in the same manner but that is just not his way of dealing with things. He, however, thinks people have to be responsible in the current situation.

“You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky. You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. If the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before,” Clooney added.

Many other celebrities also reacted to Tom's viral audio clip. “I’ve never liked him more! Can I just blast this at the supermarket?” actor Hilarie Burton Morgan wrote. Talk show host and actor Whoopi Goldberg told The View that he feels Tom Cruise was correct for what he did. He added that some people don’t understand that it is his movie and if he goes down with COVID, the movie is done. Tom Cruise’s Rant on Mission Impossible 7's Set Makes Five Crew Members Quit.

Well, Tom's concern can be understood since the production of the film was halted once before in October when 12 members at the Italy shoot of Mission Impossible 7 were tested positive. 5 members at the London shoot however have reportedly quit the film after Tom's rant, who warned them that he will fire them if they dont take care of the protocols.

