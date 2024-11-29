By Zoya Aziz

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): If you're a 90's kid or a Bollywood movie buff, you'll surely remember the craze of 'Mohabbatein'. Released in 2000, this romantic drama became an instant favourite for its unforgettable love stories, music, and larger-than-life storytelling. As the iconic film gears up to complete 25 years next year, fans wonder if it might get a theatrical re-release, just like many other classics that have been re-released this year.

Now, the 'chocolate boy' of that era, Jimmy Sheirgill, who played Karan in the film, has answered this question during an interview with ANI.

When asked about the possibility of a re-release, the actor said, "25 pe toh karni hi chahie. Even today, kids watch the film whenever it's on TV, and it feels amazing to be part of such a timeless movie."

Directed by Aditya Chopra, 'Mohabbatein' featured a cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Jimmy Shergill. The film revolves around multiple love stories set in a prestigious college where love and discipline clash under the leadership of a strict principal. The music of the film was a chartbuster, and its iconic dialogues are remembered by fans to this day.

Meanwhile, the actor is seen in Neeraj Panday's directorial 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' which premiered on November 29.

The crime thriller stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary alongside Jimmy, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh--a determined cop chasing a case that has haunted him for years.

Talking about reuniting with Neeraj Pandey, Jimmy said, "This is my fifth film with him. It's always a pleasure to work with him. We've done films like Special 26 and A Wednesday, and now Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is another exciting collaboration."

The crime drama currently is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

