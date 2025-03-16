Los Angeles, Mar 16 (PTI) Hollywood star Will Smith has announced the release date of his upcoming music album "Based On A True Story", which is slated to be out on March 28.

Smith, known for his work in projects like "The Pursuit of Happyness", "King Richard" and "Men in Black" franchise, has stayed away from the music albums for almost 20 years following his last "Lost and Found" in 2005.

The 56-year-old rapper shared the news on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

"It's OFFICIAL!! My new album 'Based On A True Story' drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all," read the caption.

The album will

consist of 14 tracks also featuring the previously released singles including "Beautiful Scars", "First Love", "TANTRUM", "You Can Make It" and "Work of Art".

Smith began his music career in the late 1980s and was a part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. He started his solo career in music in 1997 with the theme song of "Men in Black".

