Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Actor Willem Dafoe is set to make his 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) hosting debut on January 29, with singer Katy Perry as the musical guest.

As per Variety, the January 29 episode will mark Perry's fourth time on the 'SNL' stage as a musical guest. The pop star is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, titled 'Play', at Resorts World Theatre.

Also Read | Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Released Engagement Video ‘to Control the Narrative’.

Dafoe most recently reprised his role as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', and stars in Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'. He is a four-time Oscar nominee for his work in 'Platoon', 'Shadow of the Vampire', 'The Florida Project' and 'At Eternity's Gate'.

As previously announced on Saturday, 'SNL' alum Will Forte is returning to Studio 8H for his first time as host on January 22. He currently stars in Peacock's 'MacGruber', which began as a skit on 'SNL', in addition to serving as a writer and executive producer on the show.

Also Read | Louie Anderson Hospitalised in a Las Vegas Hospital for Blood Cancer Treatment.

Forte was a cast member on 'SNL' from 2002 to 2010, during which he played the characters of Tim Calhoun, Greg Stink and the Falconer, among others. The musical guest for Forte's hosting stint is Eurovision winner Maneskin, who will take the 'SNL' stage for the first time.

Ariana DeBose served as host for the January 15 edition of the comedy show, with Bleachers as the musical guest.

'Saturday Night Live' will be streamed live on Peacock for the remainder of the season, in addition to its broadcast on NBC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)