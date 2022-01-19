Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were focused on living in the moment during the engagement proposal.

People Magazine obtained quotes of the 'Papercuts' singer and his now-fiancee Megan Fox's interview with Vogue in which they opened up about the moment they got engaged during a recent trip to Puerto Rico.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Returns to Instagram after 4 Months; Shares TV Commercial Ad Featuring Wife Gauri Khan.

When asked if she realised their engagement had become "a huge mega-story," the 'Transformers' actor said, "I don't really look at social media or anything, so I don't know."

Kelly explained that the couple opted to release video and details from the engagement on their social accounts because he wanted to make sure they got to break the news.

Also Read | Dill Mill Gayye Actress Muskaan Mihani Tests Positive For COVID-19.

He said, "We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!"

He added, "But yeah, I didn't expect it."

Kelly also said he captured the moment on his cellphone, "I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

Following the couple's engagement last week, they both shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post.

"We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," she added.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22," she continued.

In his own Instagram post, Kelly shared a video of Fox and her emerald and diamond engagement ring, writing in the post, "Yes, in this life and every life" beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022," he added.

Fox and Kelly began dating in May 2020, after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)