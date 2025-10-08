Washington DC [US], October 7 (ANI): Netflix has released the new trailer of 'The Witcher' Season 4, which sees Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt of Rivia from former star Henry Cavill. The new season is set to release on Netflix on October 30.

The trailer shows Hemsworth's Geralt assembling an army of adventurers to track down his former Witcher apprentice Ciri (Freya Allan).

He and his party, which includes Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), newcomer Regis (played by Laurence Fishburne) and more, must also face off against the evil Vilgefortz's (Mahesh Jadu) dark forces.

On his journey, Geralt slices up several soldiers, a giant, ogre-like creature and a ghostly wraith, as seen in a trailer.

"The Witcher is in a state of flux. You are becoming something new," a voice says ominously. "How will you be reborn?" asks another.

That might be an indirect reference to Hemsworth taking over for Cavill, who exited the Netflix series in October 2022, reported Variety.

Cavill starred as Geralt for three seasons, and now Hemsworth will guide 'The Witcher' through this penultimate season and its finale in the upcoming Season 5.

Netflix shared the trailer of the film on its Instagram handle on Tuesday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPfNqOylJ6G/

The logline for Season 4 reads: "After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good," as quoted by Variety.

The 'Witcher' cast also includes Eamon Farren, Anna Shaffer, Mimi M Khayisa, Cassie Clare, Meng'er Zhang, Graham McTavish, Royce Pierreson, Mecia Simson, Sharlto Copley, Danny Woodburn, Jeremy Crawford, Bart Edwards, Hugh Skinner, James Purefoy, Christelle Elwin, Fabian McCallum, Juliette Alexandra, Ben Radcliffe, Connor Crawford, Aggy K. Adams, Linden Porco, Therica Wilson-Read, Rochelle Rose, Safiyya Ingar and more. (ANI)

