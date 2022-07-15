Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): Hollywood actress Connie Nielsen will be a part of thriller 'Role Play' opposite Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy.

The details of Nielsen's role in the movie from Studiocanal, Picture Company and Amazon Prime Video are under wraps, as per Deadline.

The movie helmed by Thomas Vincent revolves around a married couple (Cuoco and Oyelowo) whose lives turn upside down when secrets come out about each other's pasts. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives.

According to Deadline, 'Role Play' was written by Seth Owen and Andrew Baldwin. The idea of the movie was conceived by Brillstein Grey's George Heller, who also acts as Executive Producer.

Studiocanal is fully financing the Picture Company production, to which Amazon Prime Video took rights for the U.S. and many offshore territories.

Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona, the Picture Company are producing through their long-term deal at Studiocanal. Cuoco is producing through her Yes Norman Productions.

Nielsen has played amazing roles. She did Queen Hippolyta in such Warner Bros/DC movies as Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League: The Snyder Cut, as per Deadline.

Hollywood actor also starred in the Oscar-winning feature 'Gladiator' opposite Russell Crowe.

Meanwhile, Nielsen will be seen in Viaplay's 'The Dreamer', which premiered at this year's Canneseries. She's also starring in the Liza Bolton directorial feature 'Ocean Deep', recently led the AMC-Channel 4 series, 'Close to Me' opposite Christopher Eccleston and appeared in Martha Coolidge's feature 'I'll Find You' with Stellan Skarsgard.

Other feature credits lined up include 'Nobody', 'The Inheritance', 'The Catcher Was a Spy and 'Nymphomaniac', and her TV series include 'I Am the Night from Patty Jenkins', 'Boss' opposite Kelsey Grammer, 'The Following' opposite Kevin Bacon and 'The Good Wife'. (ANI)

