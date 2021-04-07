Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, Bollywood star Vidya Balan, who is a strong advocator of body positivity and a believer of the fact 'beauty comes in all sizes, shared her three pictures enacting Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys, along with a strong message.

The 'Shakuntala Devi' actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and put forth a strong message of body positivity. She wrote, "People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity - Happy World Health Day#worldhealthday".

The photos see Vidya donning a red cropped top and skirt as she poses like the three monkeys of Gandhi. In the first photo, she covered her ears, the second photo shows Vidya covering her eyes and the last one shows the actor covering her mouth. With these photos, the actor embodied the proverbial principle "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

Often being trolled and questioned for her weight, Vidya has taken the question head-on and set the narrative right that a person's worth is not defined by the number on the weighing scale.

Putting the message right across on 'World's Health Day, the 'Kahaani' star sent out a message a person's health is beyond the narrow boundaries of weight, inches on the tape, etc. It is more of what your body has to say and how you feel about it.

Opening doors for a larger conversation for a healthier tomorrow, the 'No One Killed Jessica' actor has always thrown light on the subtlety with which we body shame and harm others' self-image.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Sherni'. Scheduled to release on the OTT platform, the film revolves around a woman forest officer solving the issues of man-animal encounters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)