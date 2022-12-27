Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): 2022 was a year of weddings! Many of our favourite celebrities tied the knot and oozed couple goals. As we come to the end of 2022, let's take a look at some of the most talked about celebrity weddings that took the internet by storm.

1. Ranbir-Alia

After 5 years of dating, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14.

The actors who fell in love on the sets of their film 'Brahmastra' got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu.

