Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): Hollywood star Zac Efron feels blessed to be able to spend his 34th birthday making one of the most special movies of his life.

"This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome... couldn't be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much," he wrote on Instagram.

Zac also joked about getting old.

"It's my bday again? I'm gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all," he added.

Alongside the birthday note, the 'High School Musical' fame actor posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram where he could be seen enjoying the beach in Thailand.

Fans flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages.

"Happy birthday handsome," a social media user wrote.

"Woaaah. You look so hot. Can't take my eyes off you," another one wrote.

Reportedly, Zac is working on 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' film. (ANI)

