Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Iconic singer, composer, and pianist Adnan Sami has joined Zee Music Company for a collaboration in the non-film music space, the label announced on Thursday.

A Padma Shri awardee, Sami has been a defining voice in Indian music for over three decades, delivering chart-topping hits such as 'Lift Karade', 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao', 'Tera Chehra', and 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein'. He has also achieved global milestones, including becoming the first Asian artist to sell out London's Wembley Arena for two consecutive nights, a feat that highlighted his international appeal.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sami said, "Music has always been about evolution and connection for me. I'm truly delighted to begin this new musical chapter with Zee Music Company. This partnership allows me the creative freedom to explore new genres while staying true to 'melody'."

Zee Music Company also welcomed contemporary pop artist and producer QARAN to its roster. Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, said, "Welcoming the iconic musician Adnan Sami is a proud moment for us, given his extraordinary legacy and influence across generations. Our collaboration with contemporary creator QARAN further reflects our commitment to nurturing the next wave of Indian artists and taking Indian music to audiences worldwide."

Composer QARAN, one of the key architects of modern Indian urban pop, has crafted widely celebrated tracks such as 'Haaye Oye' and his breakout hit 'Tareefan', which became one of the defining pop crossovers of the last decade.

QARAN added, "Indian pop music is entering a new era where it can travel globally while staying true to its roots.... I'm excited to push that sound forward and build bridges between Indian music and the rest of the world."

Adnan Sami is co-managed by Exceed Entertainment and Big Bad Wolf, while QARAN is represented by Big Bad Wolf. With new music from both artists in development, Zee Music Company continues to expand its non-film music portfolio, creating a platform for creative freedom and innovation. (ANI)

