Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): Hollywood actor Zendaya has seemingly denied being pregnant after a rumour hit the Internet that she's expecting with boyfriend Tom Holland.

According to Fox News, the 25-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to put an end to the speculation. "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," she wrote on her Insta story adding, "Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly."

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan - Which Superstar Is Your Choice on August 11? Vote NOW.

The chatter regarding the potential baby expected by Zendaya and Holland occurred after a fake social media video went viral. The trend has been to put out a fake video and then have Kris Jenner pop up at the end signalling the beginning of the video was fake, the outlet reported.

While fans shouldn't expect a baby from Zendaya, the 'Euphoria' star is still in a relationship with Holland. She recently shared a post celebrating the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star on his birthday.

Also Read | Project K: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Shooting in Two Languages, Says 'Exciting but Monitors Apprehension'.

Zendaya and Holland first fielded romance rumours in 2017. The two seemingly took their relationship public in 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)