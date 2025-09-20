Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI): The mortal remains of late singer Zubeen Garg will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati, on Sunday, for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news on his X handle, further stating that visitors will be permitted from 9 AM to 7 PM. Also, elaborate arrangements will be made to manage the crowd.

"The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg, an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions, will be kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam's beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time," the tweet read.

In an additional tweet, the Chief Minister revealed that a cabinet meeting will be held at 6 PM on Sunday to decide on the cremation venue of the late singer.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister told the media about his visit to Delhi to receive the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away in Singapore on Friday.

Noting that the late singer's post-mortem has been completed, he said, "The next step is to take his mortal remains to Delhi. From Delhi, we will bring him to Guwahati by a special flight. The remains will first be taken to Zubeen's house. We request that the public allow Zubeen's family to spend some private time with him, as that will be their last moment together."

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning (September 20-22) in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, or public celebrations during the period.

While condolences have poured in from across the country, fans in large numbers have gathered outside Garg's Guwahati residence, awaiting a final glimpse of their beloved singer. (ANI)

