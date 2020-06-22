Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya-starrer Malayalam film "Sufiyum Sujatayum" is set to have its world premiere on July 3 on Amazon Prime Video, making it the first film in the language to have a direct-to-OTT release.

The musical love story joins a host of other titles across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu acquired by Amazon Prime Video to have a digital release.

While Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo", helmed by Shoojit Sircar, hit the platform earlier this month, Vidya Balan's "Shakuntala Devi" biopic is scheduled to directly head to the streamer in near future, avoiding a theatrical release owing to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sufiyum Sujatayum" marks Aditi's return to the Malayalam film industry, 14 years after her big screen debut with "Prajapathi", co-starring Mammootty.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the "Padmaavat" wrote that she was "super excited" that the film is heading direct to the digital platform.

"Sufiyum Sujatayum" is backed by actor-producer Vijay Babu through his banner Friday Film House.

"Proud to announce the launch of marketing activities and the release date of 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', the first ever Malayalam movie to release through OTT. The movie will be released amazon prime from July 3 2020," Babu wrote on Instagram.

"Sufiyum Sujatayum" is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. Composer M Jayachandran has given the film's score while Hari Narayan has penned the lyrics.

The film is executive produced by Vinay Babu.

Since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, theatres have remained shut, resulting in delay in the release of many completed films.

While some filmmakers decided to wait for the lockdown to lift and theatres to reopen, many, like Sircar, opted for a digital release, inviting ire of theatre owners and exhibitors.

