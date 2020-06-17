Entertenment News | Ali Fazal's Mother Dead

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday morning after "quick succession of health complications", his spokesperson said.

According to Fazal's spokesperson, his mother breathed her last in Lucknow.

Her name and age could not be immediately confirmed.

"Ali's mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace.

"Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence," the statement read.

Fazal, known for films like "Fukrey" and Oscar-nominated "Victoria and Abdul", paid tributes to his mother on Twitter.

"I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali," he wrote alongside her photograph.

Fazal's fiance, actor Richa Chadha shared his post and wrote, "Hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie."

The couple was supposed to get married earlier this year, but cancelled their plans in the wake of the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown.

