Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Ragini MMS Returns 2 Hunk Varun Sood Finalized for Ekta Kapoor's Show?

TV Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 08:33 PM IST
A+
A-
Ragini MMS Returns 2 Hunk Varun Sood Finalized for Ekta Kapoor's Show?
Varun Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 has been in development for a while now. A few days back, Ekta Kapoor had announced how they will be giving Naagin 4 a 'fantastic' finale and will immediately begin Naagin 5. And so far, names like Shivin Narang, Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna have been in the news for having bagged the coveted 5th season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Ekta or the actors themselves. Naagin 5: Karan Patel to Join Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti For A Cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Show?.

And now, joining the long list of actors' names is that of Roadies and Splitsvilla hunk Varun Sood. As per a report in Tellychakkar, Varun has been finalised to play one of the leads in Colors' Naagin 5Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Alongside Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna? (Deets Inside).

Varun joins the long list of speculated actors like Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti, who are said to have bagged pivotal cameos in Naagin 5. Other actors who were reportedly approached for the show were Dipika Kakkar, Divyanka Tripathi and Maheck Chahal.

In a video on Instagram last month, Ekta Kapoor had confirmed the rumours of Naagin 4 going off-air and paving the way for Naagin 5. Ekta also went on to acknowledge that they (makers) had worked a little less on Naagin 4 as compared to its previous seasons. and took full responsibility for the show's failure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ekta Kapoor Naagin 5 Ragini MMS Returns 2 Varun Sood Varun Sood in Naagin 5?
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Fans in Patna Hold A Rally in Support of the Late Star, Demand Ban on Nepotism (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Fans in Patna Hold A Rally in Support of the Late Star, Demand Ban on Nepotism (Watch Video)
Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement)
Bollywood

Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement)
Ekta Kapoor To Hold A Prayer Meet For Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On June 18
TV

Ekta Kapoor To Hold A Prayer Meet For Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On June 18
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Ekta Kapoor On XXX 2 Controversy: Objectionable Slip from Our End, Have Highest Regard for Army
Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor On XXX 2 Controversy: Objectionable Slip from Our End, Have Highest Regard for Army
Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta
TV

Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta
[Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'
TV

[Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'
TV

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement