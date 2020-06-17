Ragini MMS Returns 2 Hunk Varun Sood Finalized for Ekta Kapoor's Show?

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 has been in development for a while now. A few days back, Ekta Kapoor had announced how they will be giving Naagin 4 a 'fantastic' finale and will immediately begin Naagin 5. And so far, names like Shivin Narang, Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna have been in the news for having bagged the coveted 5th season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Ekta or the actors themselves. Naagin 5: Karan Patel to Join Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti For A Cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Show?.

And now, joining the long list of actors' names is that of Roadies and Splitsvilla hunk Varun Sood. As per a report in Tellychakkar, Varun has been finalised to play one of the leads in Colors' Naagin 5. Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Mouni Roy And Surbhi Jyoti Alongside Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna? (Deets Inside).

Varun joins the long list of speculated actors like Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti, who are said to have bagged pivotal cameos in Naagin 5. Other actors who were reportedly approached for the show were Dipika Kakkar, Divyanka Tripathi and Maheck Chahal.

In a video on Instagram last month, Ekta Kapoor had confirmed the rumours of Naagin 4 going off-air and paving the way for Naagin 5. Ekta also went on to acknowledge that they (makers) had worked a little less on Naagin 4 as compared to its previous seasons. and took full responsibility for the show's failure.

