Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Hollywood star Amy Adams is once again teaming up with director Adam McKay for the Netflix series "Kings of America".

The duo have previously worked together on 2006 comedy "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and more recently "Vice", a satirical biopic on former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Short and Sweet Birthday Message for Kajol Proves He's the Man of Few Words.

The limited series will chronicle stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world's largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in US history.

Adams, 45, will star as one of the leads and executive produce via her production company Bond Group Entertainment along with Stacy O'Neil, Netflix announced in a press release.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya: Ramayan Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Express Their Happiness on the Auspicious Occasion (View Posts).

McKay will direct the first episode of the series and also executive produce along with Betsy Koch via Hyperobject Industries.

Diana Son of "13 Reasons Why" fame will serve as showrunner on the show, which has been created and written by Jess Kimball Leslie.

Adams, best known for films such as "Arrival", "American Hustle", "Doubt", "The Master" and "The Fighter", will next star in Joe Wright's "The Woman in the Window".

McKay has several projects on his plate currently, including HBO's scripted series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, a Jeffrey Epstein limited series, and a series adaptation of this year's best picture Oscar winner "Parasite".

It was announced last week that he is also working on a drama about the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine. PTI RB BK BK 08051135 NNNNch that marked the club's return after a pause of more than three months because of the pandemic.

A large banner in the stands spanned from one goal line to the other with the image of a black ribbon and the message "in our hearts," honoring the nearly 28,000 who have died with COVID-19 in Spain. The league officially resumed on Thursday with third-place Sevilla defeating city rival Real Betis 2-0.

The victory kept Madrid two points behind Barcelona, which returned on Saturday with a 4-0 rout at Mallorca. Eibar and Mallorca are both fighting relegation.

Madrid dominated from the start and Kroos opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the fourth minute. Ramos added to the lead from close range in the 30th after a pass by Hazard, who started the buildup for Marcelo's strike from inside the area in the 37th.

Eibar, sitting two points outside the relegation zone, got its only goal from Pedro Bigas in the 60th.

Ramos had scored the first goal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano when it was inaugurated with an exhibition match in 2006.

"The truth is we are all thrilled to be back on the field again," Ramos said.

"We couldn't wait for the league to start again, to compete again, and the best way to do that is with a win."

Madrid is expected to play all of its remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stéfano because the Bernabéu will continue to undergo renovation work during the summer.

The club is likely to remain at the stadium for the rest of the season even if fans are allowed back before then, which the league has said is a possibility.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed after being held 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao for its third straight league draw.

The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots.

The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of minutes apart late in the first half, with Athletic's Iker Muniain scoring in the 37th and Atlético equalizing with Diego Costa in the 39th for his first goal since last October.

During the celebration, Costa held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

It was the 13th league draw for Atlético, which has only two wins in its last nine league matches.

"We earned a draw at a tough place but we need to start winning three points if we want to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League," Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección said.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and is a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, which drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home on Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)