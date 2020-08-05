The Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir or Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place today. PM Narendra Modi who has already left for Ayodhya, will be performing the Bhumi Pujan for Ram Mandir. Besides the Prime Minister, this auspicious occasion will be attended by 175 other guests. Ramayan actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia have expressed their happiness on this auspicious occasion. Arun Govil had played the role of Rama in the popular mythological series whereas Deepika Chikhalia had portrayed the character of Sita. Watch Video of Ram Lalla Idol at Ram Janmabhoomi Site in Ayodhya, Ahead of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan.

On August 4, Deepika Chikhalia had shared a post in which she had mentioned, “Tomorrow is Ram janmabhumi shilanyas...the long wait is finally over.....Ramlala is coming back home...it’s going to be a spectacular experience....feels like diwali has come early this year....just getting emotional thinking about it all....eagerly waiting for tomorrow.” Today, she shared another video post writing, “This is a matter of pride for all Indians ...home coming and welcoming the lord back after a struggle of 500years.” Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya: Here is PM Narendra Modi's Full Itinerary For The Ram Mandir Event on August 5.

Deepika Chikhalia On Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, Arun Govil also shared a post on Twitter in Hindi. He tweeted saying, “This day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. The dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true with the foundation stone of Shri Ram Temple. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shri Ram.”

Arun Govil On Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

इतिहास में आज का दिन स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। श्रीराम मंदिर के शिलान्यास से पूरी दुनिया के रामभक्तों का सपना साकार हो रहा है।आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाऐं। जय श्रीराम🙏 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 5, 2020

The Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the site where devotees believe that Lord Ram was born, is said to take place at 12:40pm. Stay tuned for further updates!

