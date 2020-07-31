Los Angeles, Jul 31 (PTI) Actor Amy Adams is set to headline Annapurna Pictures' upcoming adaptation of author Rachel Yoder's novel "Nightbitch".

The studio has acquired the rights for the book after a round of competitive bidding and has started developing it into a feature film, reported Deadline.

Yoder's novel, which will be published in 2021, explores motherhood via a darkly comedic portrayal of an unnamed woman and former artist, thrust into stay-at-home domesticity after the birth of her son, becomes worried she's turning into a dog.

The author will adapt the film's screenplay from her book and will also serve as executive producer alongside Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Sammy Scher for Annapurna.

Adams and Stacy O'Neil will produce through their Bond Group Entertainment banner.

The actor is best known for films such as "Arrival", "American Hustle", "The Master", "Vice" and "Her".

She will next star in Ron Howard's "Hillbilly Elegy" and Joe Wright-directed "The Woman in the Window". PTI

