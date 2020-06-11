Entertenment News | Anna Kendrick Compares Filming 'Twilight' to Surviving 'a Hostage Situation'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 11 (PTI) Actor Anna Kendrick says while she was working on the 2008 vampire romance drama "Twilight", it felt as if she was stuck in a "hostage situation".

The film was based on author Stephenie Meyer's 2005 novel of the same name and spawned four sequels. The franchise launched the careers of actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Opens Up On XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy, Says 'I Won't Budge in Front of Those Hooligans'.

Kendrick, who appeared as Jessica Stanley in four movies of the series, recalled "being so cold and miserable" when she was filming the first film in Portland, Oregon.

"I just remember my Converse (shoes) being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone," the 34-year-old actor told Vanity Fair.

Also Read | Peter Dinklage Birthday: 6 Best Tyrion Lannister Quotes From Game Of Thrones That You'll Always Remember (View Pics).

"Although it was also kind of bonding. There was like something about it, like you go through some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you're kind of bonded for life," she added.

The actor most recently featured in animated movie "Trolls World Tour".

She will next be seen in sci-fi thriller "Stowaway", opposite "Knives Out" star Toni Collette.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)