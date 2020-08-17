Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine.

"I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19, too. These are the trying times," he tweeted.

Also Read | Nishikant Kamat Dies At 50: Anurag Kashyap, Randeep Hooda, R Madhavan And Others Offer Condolences (View Tweets).

The Bojhe Na Se Bojhena director and his wife Subhashree Ganguly are expecting their first child.

Earlier, Bengali actor Koel Mallick and a few members of her family had tested positive for coronavirus, but have now recovered.

Also Read | Nishikant Kamat No More: Fans Get Emotional As They Remember Drishyam Director’s Amazing Films (Read Tweets).

Actor-turned-BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had also contracted the virus recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)