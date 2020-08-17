Bollywood has lost one more gem this year in the form of filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The actor-director's health condition was critical but stable for a few days now. He was hospitalized in a private hospital in Hyderabad and breathed his last on Monday (17 August, 2020). The entire industry as well as the fans of the director are shook by this news and are paying condolences. Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam, Dies at 50; Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Confirm The Tragic News (View Tweets).

Actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the news of the filmmaker's demise through social media. Ajay, who worked with the director for the hit thriller Drishyam posted an emotional tweet. He wrote, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant." Fans too took to the micro blogging site to pay condolence to the late artist.

Gone Too Soon

My deepest condolences 2 d family n admirers of Nishikant sir, may god gives strength 2 d family in this tough time. I was so amazed 2 see his acting n direction together, D way he made films were so real n beyond thoughts. Will miss uh sir Gone to soon.. Rip #NishikantKamat 💔🙏 — करन Joshi (@Karanjjoshi) August 17, 2020

Kollywood Fan

#NishikantKamat RIP ... You are one person Tamil industry failed to recognize and celebrate. Atleast now they'll come to know you are the one who made #EvanoOruvan with @ActorMadhavan . — Guru (@gururag96) August 17, 2020

Sad Year, Indeed

I saw Mumbai Meri Jaan and Drishyam(Hindi remake), both made by Nishikant Kamat. And both had a strong impact on me. It's really a sad year as we bid goodbye to another gem of Indian cinema. RIP #NishikantKamat — Varun Chauhan (@varunKchauhan) August 17, 2020

2020 Is Getting Worst

Drishyam Fan

Drishyam became one of my favorites after watching it for the first time. Such a meritorious film with a meritorious direction. Unfortunately, we won't be able to be an audience to such artworks anymore as the creator is no more with us. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1oetBfVV5X — Amit Kumar Bhardwaj (@AmitKumar280598) August 17, 2020

Dombivali Fast Will Always Be Favourite Of Many!

RIP #NishikantKamat! Director of the first & finest marathi film I saw, #DombivaliFast. The Unsung and Underdog Director of Bollywood. — Abhishek Jain (@FilmyKeeeda) August 17, 2020

Gem Of a Filmmaker

#NishikantKamat left us.2020 is 😑 I really enjoyed his earlier directorial ventures Domvibli Fast, Mumbai Meri Jaan. Also liked him as an actor in 404 error not found (underrated gem), Rocky Handsome and criminally ignored Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.. RIH — Arnab Tumpy Filmy (@Filmchopath) August 17, 2020

Nishikant made a debut as a director through Marathi film, Dombivali Fast and was also known for his role in Marathi movie Saatchya Aat Gharat. He later on helmed more movies including Lai Bhaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Rocky Handsome, Madaari, Daddy, Drishyam, Bhavesh Joshi to name a few. May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).