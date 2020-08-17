Bollywood has lost one more gem this year in the form of filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The actor-director's health condition was critical but stable for a few days now. He was hospitalized in a private hospital in Hyderabad and breathed his last on Monday (17 August, 2020). The entire industry as well as the fans of the director are shook by this news and are paying condolences. Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam, Dies at 50; Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Confirm The Tragic News (View Tweets).

Actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the news of the filmmaker's demise through social media. Ajay, who worked with the director for the hit thriller Drishyam posted an emotional tweet. He wrote, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant." Fans too took to the micro blogging site to pay condolence to the late artist.

Gone Too Soon

Kollywood Fan

Sad Year, Indeed

2020 Is Getting Worst

Drishyam Fan

Dombivali Fast Will Always Be Favourite Of Many!

Gem Of a Filmmaker

Nishikant made a debut as a director through Marathi film, Dombivali Fast and was also known for his role in Marathi movie Saatchya Aat Gharat. He later on helmed more movies including Lai Bhaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Rocky Handsome, Madaari, Daddy, Drishyam, Bhavesh Joshi to name a few. May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).