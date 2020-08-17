Director Nishikant Kamat, who has helmed films such as Force, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome, among others, breathed his last on August 17, 2020. The popular filmmaker died of liver cirrhosis at the age of 50. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on July 31 with complaints of fever and fatigue. The hospital has now released a statement revealing that the director breathed his today at around 4:24 pm. Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam, Dies at 50; Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Confirm The Tragic News (View Tweets)

The statement issued by the hospital on Nishikant Kamat’s health revealed that the director had showed improvement when they started antibiotics and supportive medications. But later due to progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was later also moved to the ICU. Today he succumbed to his illness. Director Milap Zaveri had shared a tweet and confirmed about Nishikant’s demise earlier today. But later he revealed that the director is on a ventilator and not dead. But now the hospital has confirmed that Kamat is no more. Take a look at the tweets posted by celebs offering condolences.

Paresh Rawal

Nimrat Kaur

Anurag Kashyap

Randeep Hooda

Genelia Deshmukh

Mukesh Chhabra

R Madhavan

Arjun Rampal

Yami Gautam

 

Abbas Mustan

Nishikant Kamat had made his directorial debut with Marathi film Dombivali Fast that released in 2005. This incredible movie had also won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

