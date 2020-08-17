Director Nishikant Kamat, who has helmed films such as Force, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome, among others, breathed his last on August 17, 2020. The popular filmmaker died of liver cirrhosis at the age of 50. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on July 31 with complaints of fever and fatigue. The hospital has now released a statement revealing that the director breathed his today at around 4:24 pm. Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam, Dies at 50; Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Confirm The Tragic News (View Tweets)

The statement issued by the hospital on Nishikant Kamat’s health revealed that the director had showed improvement when they started antibiotics and supportive medications. But later due to progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was later also moved to the ICU. Today he succumbed to his illness. Director Milap Zaveri had shared a tweet and confirmed about Nishikant’s demise earlier today. But later he revealed that the director is on a ventilator and not dead. But now the hospital has confirmed that Kamat is no more. Take a look at the tweets posted by celebs offering condolences.

Paresh Rawal

One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 17, 2020

Nimrat Kaur

Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of Nishikant Kamat. Heartfealt condolensces and prayers for all his loved ones. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 17, 2020

Anurag Kashyap

Nishi 💔 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 17, 2020

Randeep Hooda

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat 🤗 pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra

R Madhavan

Arjun Rampal

Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip. #RIPNishikantKamat — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 17, 2020

Yami Gautam

Nishikant Kamat 🙏🏻 Really sad to hear about his untimely demise 🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 17, 2020

Abbas Mustan

Deeply saddened to hear that one of our closest n best person #NishikantKamat has left us too soon.. RIP 🙏🙏🙏 — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) August 17, 2020

Nishikant Kamat had made his directorial debut with Marathi film Dombivali Fast that released in 2005. This incredible movie had also won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

