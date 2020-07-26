Los Angeles, Jul 26 (PTI) Singer Doja Cat has revealed she contracted coronavirus months after she said that she wasn't "scared" of the disease.

The 24-year-old artiste, who has since recovered from COVID-19, said she still doesn't know how she caught the virus.

Also Read | Rang De Makers Wish Nithiin 'Happy Married Life' By Dropping a Teaser Of His Upcoming Film With Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

"I got COVID. Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it, but I got it," she said during an interview on radio network Capital XTRA.

The "Say So" hitmaker, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, said she is now okay after having a "four-day symptom freak out".

Also Read | Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Film Registers the Biggest Ever Opening for Disney+Hotstar!.

In March, Doja Cat publicly mocked people who were concerned about the pandemic, dismissing the disease as "flu".

"I'm gonna get corona and then I'm gonna get a Corona, cause I don't give a f**k about corona, b***h. It's a flu!" she had said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the US leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil and 1.3 million in India.

The US also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil and 45,823 in the UK. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)