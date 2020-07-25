Los Angeles, Jul 25 (PTI) "6 Underground" actor Melanie Laurent is set to star in Netflix's upcoming survival thriller "O2".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Alexander Aja, best known for "Crawl" and "Piranha 3D", will direct the movie based on Christie LeBlanc's original script which was on The Black List.

The project marks Aja's return to French-language films after a gap of 15 years.

Laurent will topline a cast which also includes actors Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi.

The film's story centres on a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn't remember who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a box no larger than a coffin.

As she's running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

The film will be produced by Vincent Maraval, Brahim Chioua and Noemie Devide for Getaway Films.

