Los Angeles, Aug 7 (PTI) Singer-actor Miley Cyrus has announced that her new single will be released on August 14.

The track, titled "Midnight Sky", is the first single from her long-awaited album, 'She Is Miley Cyrus'.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Requests His Fans to Avoid Social Gatherings on His Birthday (Read Tweet).

The 27-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

"I know it feels like you've been waiting forever and ever... but no more... She is finally here. My new single 'Midnight Sky'. August 14th," Cyrus wrote.

Also Read | Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya Leaves a Mark on You With His Performance As Fred Hampton (Watch Video).

The singer also shared a poster for the single that features her with a diamond-encrusted glove and holding a mike.

On Wednesday, Cyrus had teased that she will be releasing new music soon as she posted an old music video of hers, featuring a section of the music video for her 2008 single 'Start All Over'

"Meet Miley Cyrus... again," she tweeted, using the hashtags #SheIsComing and #ButForRealThisTime. PTI RB RB RB 08071115 NNNNch other and work together."

Barcelona hosts Napoli next weekend after Lionel Messi's team drew 1-1 in the first leg of the last-16 Champions League match at Napoli.

Bartomeu confirmed that the club had earlier approached Xavi in the winter about taking Valverde's place.

"Xavi will coach Barca one day," Bartomeu said. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)