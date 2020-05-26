Environment News | Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely in Assam, Other North-eastern States in Five Days: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely to occur in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, among other north-eastern states over five days beginning today.

The heavy rainfall, according to IMD, is likely to occur due to "strong southerly wind from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels."

Heavy rainfall is also predicted to take place in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, among other states in the eastern parts of the country.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India during May 26-30," it added.

This is happening at a time when other parts of the country, in the north and central zone, are suffering from heatwave conditions.

Earlier today, Dr Naresh Kumar, Scientist, IMD had said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and a few other parts of the country for the next two days.

He further said that the temperature in these states will come down after two days because of a Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the Himalayan region. (ANI)

