Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): A high tide of 4.47 metres is expected at 3:28 PM in Mumbai on Saturday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Mumbai civic body has also made arrangements to prevent locals from venturing near the sea.

"High tide of 4.47 meters expected at 1528 hours in #Mumbai today," tweeted the IMD.

The financial capital and its suburbs are expected to see moderate to light showers throughout the day. (ANI)

