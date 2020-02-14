Epitomised Unwavering Commitment to Public Service: Modi Remembers Sushma Swaraj on Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary, describing her as an exceptional colleague and an outstanding minister who epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service."Remembering Sushma Ji. She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister," Modi tweeted.Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government, passed away in August last year.On the eve of her birth anniversary, the Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service. (ANI)

