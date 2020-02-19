Eugene Hernandez Named New Director of New York Film Festival

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 19 (ANI): The New York Film Festival named journalist and writer Eugene Hernandez as its new director, reported Variety magazine.This comes months after the stepping down of the former director Kent Jones who gave up the post earlier in September.Hernandez is currently serving as the deputy executive director at the film society - Film at Lincoln Center.Besides being the director, Hernandez will also be serving in the selection committee of the known film festival.According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new director of the festival has a view of the festival programming job to help the film industry in spotting new talent. He feels the same has been made easier after the Oscar sweep of Bong Joon Ho's Korean drama 'Parasite'."It's not about anyone festival. It's about film culture as a whole. This is a victory for film culture," The Hollywood reporter quoted Hernandez as saying.According to The Hollywood reporter, Hernandez also said that the New York Film Festival will be making announcements about the additions in its programming team and events ahead of its 58th edition which will be from September 25 to October 11 this year. (ANI)

