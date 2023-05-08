Eurovision week is upon us, with contest-loving fans getting geared up in Liverpool and across the continent. But who will win this year? Can Ukraine retain its title or will Germany's Lord of the Lost spring a surprise?The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2022 with the song "Stefania."

Under normal circumstances this would mean Ukraine would normally be abuzz with Eurovision vibes. Sadly, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the 2023 version of the event will not be held in the country.

As a result, second-placed Great Britain — whose entry last year was "Space Man" by Sam Ryder — agreed to host the music competition.

King Charles — who outed himself as a fan of the contest — and Queen Camilla symbolically switched on the lights in Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in April, revealing the design of this year's stage.

The motto, "United By Music," is to be reflected mainly by the colors of Ukraine and the United Kingdom. According to stage designer Julio Himede, the architecture "takes inspiration from a wide embrace and opens its arms to Ukraine, the performers of the show and guests from all over the world."

Astronomical hotel and ticket prices

Liverpool has made pop music history as the hometown of the Beatles. Indeed, it was here that Brian Epstein, later Beatles manager, ran his record shop and discovered the Fab Four at the legendary Cavern Club.

Despite all the joy about the historical location, and Liverpool's traditional working class roots, the prices for hotels and tickets rose to astronomical heights after it became known that the northern city would be the venue.

'Unprecedented' profiteering

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets, which analyzed all Booking.com and Airbnb listings in the city and noted an increase of around 360% in prices, told the Liverpool Echo: "We always see a spike in accommodation prices around major events, but the Eurovision prices are unprecedented."

Ticket prices are not exactly a bargain either. While tickets for various rehearsals start at €34 ($38), you had to pay up to €427 for the completely sold out final on Saturday May 13. Those who wanted something really special could share a "suite" for the Grand Final with 12 people. For €51,000 euros (€4,260 per person) there was an extra VIP area with champagne, canapes and a buffet.

Cheaper tickets for Ukrainian refugees

Refugees from Ukraine can get tickets to the ESC events for a fee of about €20. The UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport has "made available" 3,000 tickets at the discounted price. This means, says UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, "that thousands of tickets are being offered to war-displaced people so they can take part in a show that honors their homeland, their culture and their music."

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson expressed her delight at the news that displaced Ukrainians will be given the opportunity to come to the city in May. "This is their Eurovision, after all."

Sweden is ESC favorite

The 37 participating countries have held nationwide preliminary rounds to determine which act they will send to Liverpool. The best-known competitions are hosted by Italy with the San Remo Festival and the Melodifestivalen in Sweden, where each country whittled down their entries. The Scandinavians have opted for an old acquaintance — the winner of the ESC 2012, Loreen. And she is considered the favorite with the dark electropop number, titled "Tattoo."

The likelihood of a Swedish win is not surprising as the Scandinavian country has a rich ESC tradition, winning the crown six times, including most famously ABBA with "Waterloo" in 1974.

Loreen's winning title songwriters are again responsible for "Tattoo."

Finland and Ukraine hold out hope

Finland also has a promising candidate in rapper Käärijä, whose entry named "Cha Cha Cha" starts with a cracking mix of techno, metal and synthpop. According to the artist, the song is a homage to Rammstein.

"Who The Hell Is Edgar" is the Austrian entry from duo Teya & Salena and is about the writer Edgar Allan Poe, which can also be clearly heard in the chorus: "Poe, Poe, PopopoPoe."

The Ukrainian entry "Tvorchi" (Heart Of Steel) is also highly favored by fans in the run-up to the ESC, as is the French entry "Evidemment" from La Zarra. The bookmakers see them in third and fourth place, ahead of Spain and Norway.

An industrial metal band in the run for Germany

Germany, meanwhile, is currently among the competition's favorites with the metal band Lord of the Lost and the song "Blood & Glitter."

The band stands out among the German participants of recent years. Firstly, they don't make pop music and secondly, they've been around for many years already.

This year they are touring again with Iron Maiden, are regular guests at the Wacken Open Air — the self-described "biggest metal festival in the world." They have also appeared at the famous Gothic festival "M'era Luna" and many other blockbuster events. The ESC participation will not hurt them, even if they end up in last place. On the contrary. The contest has given their popularity another boost.

The first 15 participating countries will compete in the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 9. The second semi-final will follow on Thursday. Then Lord of the Lost and the acts from the other "Big Five" countries, i.e. United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, will also present themselves. These five countries are seeded for the final because, as classic ESC countries, they provide the largest audience figures and traditionally contribute the most money.

This article was originally written in German.

