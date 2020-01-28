Family of Dalit Man Set Ablaze in MP Demand Police Probe

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The family members of the Dalit man, who was set ablaze by his neighbours after a clash in Sagar and succumbed to his injuries last week has submitted a memorandum to the police urging them to conduct an investigation.The family of the deceased Dhan Prasad Ahirwar has alleged that during his funeral procession near Murti Nagar police station, some BJP workers attempted to create an obstruction and tried to prevent them from taking his body to the cremation ground."The father and the brother of the Dalit man came today and submitted a memorandum that some of BJP workers tried to block their way while they were taking the body to the crematorium ground. They have demanded an investigation into the case," said Sagar SP Amit Sanghi.Ahirwar was set ablaze following a clash with his neighbours in Sagar on January 16 and passed away in New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on January 19, where he was receiving treatment. A case was registered under SC/ST Act in the matter. (ANI)

