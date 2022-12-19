Imphal, Dec 19: A 50-year-old woman was killed here after being hit by a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina's world cup win, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur's Imphal East district around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

Family members of the deceased said sounds of loud fire crackers and gun shots reverberated as soon as frenzied celebrations started following Argentina's victory over France.

Two bullet holes were found on the first floor of her residence, which is built with galvanised iron sheets, a senior police officer said. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Football Celebrations Turn Violent, Cops Beaten Up in Parts of Kerala (Watch Video)

“While one bullet struck her back, another went through the GI sheets,” he said.

Police and forensic teams have started an investigation to establish the direction from which the bullets were fired, the officer said. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Football Frenzy at its Peak in Kerala as Argentina Takes on France in Qatar

Meanwhile, her family members have said they would not perfrom the last rites unless the culprits are identified and arrested.