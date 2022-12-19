The World Cup celebrations turned violent in various parts of Kerala in the wee hours of Monday morning as fans attacked police officers in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. In Thalassery, a sub inspector was beaten up during celebrations and the video was shared in the social media. A case has been registered. In another such incident, cops in Kochi were attacked after a group of football fans blocked traffic near Kaloor Stadium. After a cop questioned their action and tried to disperse the fans, they assaulted him. The visuals of fans dragging him by his feet later surfaced. Following the incident, more cops arrived at the scene and arrested five individuals. It is suspected that the group was drunk. Uttar Pradesh Police Use Lionel Messi’s Sensational Dribbling Video for Road Safety Awareness, Say ‘Messi(ng) Up With Traffic Laws Can Lead to Self Goal’

Watch Video:

