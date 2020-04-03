Fiinovation Joins Hands with Admitad India to Help Daily Wage Earners

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/ NewsVoir): In order to insulate the economic repercussions of COVID-19 on the marginalised section of the society, especially the daily wage earners, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) has joined hands with Admitad India, a part of Admitad- a global affiliate network.As part of the partnership, a community level intervention has been designed to support the people living in the slum regions around Delhi-NCR, and also the migrant labourers.Discipleship Centre, a Delhi-based NGO that has been actively working towards sustainable development of marginalized communities, will manage the on-ground implementation of the project.Ration kits along with essential commodities such as masks, sanitizers and hygiene kits will be donated to the families of the labourers and daily wagers. The project also envisions various precautionary and awareness measures for protection against COVID-19.Fiinovation has been closely monitoring the situation since the outbreak of the epidemic and has been actively designing community-level social initiatives along with its implementation partners.The current public health conundrum requires concerted effort from all sections of the society and Fiinovation has been leading the way with its tireless efforts towards the cause."The impact of the novel coronavirus is multi-faceted and requires a concerted effort. Our initiative will benefit the daily wagers and labourers and save them from both the outbreak and destitution because of it. The initiative intends to act as a beacon that not only provides relief but also spreads awareness against the global pandemic," said Neha Kulwal, Country Manager, Admitad India."As the country faces the threat posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 virus, our commitment towards public welfare remains unwavered. We along with our implementation partners have been taking affirmative actions against the epidemic and we will continue to be at the frontline to extend our support, especially where it is needed the most," said Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

