First COVID-19 Death Reported from Bhopal, Death Toll in Madhya Pradesh Rises to 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The first death due to coronavirus was reported from Bhopal after a 62-year-old person suffering from the infection died on Sunday night, said state health officials.A total of 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state so far. A total of 217 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far. So far, 135 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore including nine deaths while 40 people have tested positive in Bhopal including one death.In Morena, 12 people have tested positive, while eight positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jabalpur. Ujjain has reported eight cases including three deaths. Four people have tested positive in Khargone including one death, three in Badwani, two in Gwalior, two in Shivpuri while Chhindwara has reported two COVID-19 positive cases so far including one death. The international death ratio to cases testing positive for the virus is five per cent plus while India's death ratio is 2.5 per cent.Madhya Pradesh's death ratio stands at seven per cent. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

