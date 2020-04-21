Five Accused of Moradabad Stone-pelting Incident Test Positive for Coronavirus

Moradabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Five of the 17 people arrested for attacking a medical team in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad last week have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

Apart from them, 10 more people were found infected with the virus in the district.

Police had attested 17 people after they allegedly attacked health workers, who had come to the Moradabad's Nawabpura area to take family members of a coronavirus victim into isolation.

They hurled stones at an ambulance, injuring four people.

CMO Dr Milind Garg said samples of all accused of the Nawabpura incident were sent for testing to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Five of them tested positive for the virus on Monday night.

